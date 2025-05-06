7 Hill Stations Cooler Than Shimla You Should Visit Next

There are several unexplored places near Shimla which are hidden away in the unadulterated nature.
Known as ‘the Quieter Shimla’, a soothing hill station like this has much peace for all kinds of travelers around. It is one of the best tourist places near Shimla.
Translating literally into “lake”, Kufri is one of the most scintillating hill stations near Shimla. Offering the perfect respite in summers and totally snow-bound in winters, it is one of the must-visit hill stations
Fagu – the most serene of all hill stations, close to Shimla. A quaint little town located in the heart of Himachal Pradesh, and not so far from Shimla, the refreshing green fields with the Himalayas in the background.
Encircled by the beauty of pine, deodar, and oak trees, Kiarighat is one of the best hill stations near Shimla to spend some quality time with family, and friends. Attracting thousands of visitors every year.
Naldehra is one of the small hill stations near Shimla, which is the most apt getaway for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the main city. Much famed for its 9-hole golf course, Naldehra serves as the best place to rejuvenate.
Theog is a small municipality and the best hill station near Shimla with an average elevation of 1965 metres. It is a town of five ‘Ghats’ (or ridges), including the Rahi Ghat, Deori Ghat, Prem Ghat, Janoghat,and Bagaghat.
Known to be the Mushroom capital of India, Solan is also considered to be one of the best places to visit near Shimla at any time of the year. Boasting of an amazing climate, Solan is the perfect amalgamation of mountains, hills, and forests.