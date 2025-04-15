7 Hidden Spots in Udaipur That Tourists Always Miss

Udaipur, often referred to as the "City of Lakes," is a popular tourist destination in Rajasthan, India. While most visitors flock to iconic spots like the City Palace, Lake Pichola, and Jag Mandir, several hidden gems often go unnoticed.

1. Ambrai Ghat

Located near Lake Pichola, Ambrai Ghat offers a serene and picturesque view of the City Palace, Lake Palace, and Jag Mandir. It’s a perfect spot for a quiet evening stroll or to capture stunning photographs.

2. Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace

Perched on a hilltop, this palace offers panoramic views of Udaipur and its surrounding lakes. It was originally built to monitor the monsoon clouds and is less crowded compared to other palaces.

3. Shilpgram

This rural arts and crafts complex showcases the traditional lifestyle of Rajasthan and other Indian states. It’s a great place to experience local culture, handicrafts, and folk performances.

4. Bagore Ki Haveli

This 18th-century haveli (mansion) is a treasure trove of artifacts, costumes, and royal memorabilia. The evening cultural show, featuring traditional Rajasthani music and dance, is a must-see.

5. Fateh Sagar Lake

While Lake Pichola gets most of the attention, Fateh Sagar Lake is equally beautiful and less crowded. You can enjoy a boat ride or visit the Nehru Garden, located on an island in the lake.

6. Badi Ka Talab (Badi Lake)

This lesser-known lake is located on the outskirts of Udaipur and offers a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. It’s a great spot for birdwatching and picnics.

7. Ahar Cenotaphs

This ancient site is a collection of royal cenotaphs (memorials) of the Mewar dynasty. The intricate carvings and peaceful ambiance make it a fascinating yet overlooked historical site.

