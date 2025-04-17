7 Hidden Historic Places in Pune

Pune, a city rich in history and culture, is home to numerous hidden historic places that often go unnoticed. Here are seven lesser-known historic sites in Pune that are worth exploring.
Location: Jungli Maharaj Road This 8th-century rock-cut temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is carved out of a single basalt rock. The temple complex includes a main shrine, a Nandi mandapa, and a circumambulation path.
Location: Shaniwar Peth Built in 1732 by the Peshwa Bajirao I, this fortification was the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire. Although much of it was destroyed in a fire in 1828.
Location: Parvati Hill Situated atop Parvati Hill, this temple complex dates back to the 17th century and is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Parvati.
Location: Nagar Road Built in 1892 by Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III, this palace is a significant landmark in India's freedom struggle.
Location: Kasba Peth Originally built in 1630 by Shivaji Maharaj's father, Shahaji Bhosale, the Lal Mahal is a red-colored palace where Shivaji spent his childhood. The current structure is a reconstruction, but it still holds historical significance.
Location: Moledina Road Built in 1867 by David Sassoon, a prominent Jewish businessman, this synagogue is one of the largest in India outside of Mumbai. The structure features a distinctive clock tower and is an example of colonial architecture with Gothic and Indian influences.
Location: Saras Baug Road This historic garden complex was developed in the 18th century by the Peshwas. It houses the Ganesh Temple, which was built in 1784.