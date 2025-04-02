6 train journeys to witness scenic views

Wion Web Desk
Apr 02, 2025, 03:40 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

Introduction

Here are six train journeys around the world that offer breathtaking scenic views:

Photo Credit : pexels

The Glacier Express (Switzerland)

Known as the "slowest express train in the world," this journey takes you through the Swiss Alps, offering stunning views of snow-capped peaks, deep valleys, and charming villages.

Photo Credit : pexels

The Rocky Mountaineer (Canada)

This luxury train journey takes you through the Canadian Rockies, showcasing dramatic mountain landscapes, turquoise lakes, and dense forests.

Photo Credit : pexels

The Trans-Siberian Railway (Russia)

One of the longest train journeys in the world, this route spans from Moscow to Vladivostok, crossing diverse landscapes like the Ural Mountains, Siberian forests, and the shores of Lake Baikal.

Photo Credit : pexels

The Jacobite Steam Train (Scotland)

Famous as the "Hogwarts Express," this steam train runs through the Scottish Highlands, offering views of rugged mountains, lochs, and the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Photo Credit : pexels

The Blue Train (South Africa)

This luxurious train travels between Pretoria and Cape Town, showcasing South Africa's diverse landscapes, including the Karoo desert, vineyards, and the dramatic Drakensberg Mountains.

Photo Credit : pexels

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (India)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this narrow-gauge railway winds through the tea plantations and lush hills of the Himalayas, offering panoramic views of Mount Kanchenjunga and the surrounding valleys.

Photo Credit : pexels