6 train journeys to witness scenic views

Here are six train journeys around the world that offer breathtaking scenic views:
Known as the "slowest express train in the world," this journey takes you through the Swiss Alps, offering stunning views of snow-capped peaks, deep valleys, and charming villages.
This luxury train journey takes you through the Canadian Rockies, showcasing dramatic mountain landscapes, turquoise lakes, and dense forests.
One of the longest train journeys in the world, this route spans from Moscow to Vladivostok, crossing diverse landscapes like the Ural Mountains, Siberian forests, and the shores of Lake Baikal.
Famous as the "Hogwarts Express," this steam train runs through the Scottish Highlands, offering views of rugged mountains, lochs, and the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct.
This luxurious train travels between Pretoria and Cape Town, showcasing South Africa's diverse landscapes, including the Karoo desert, vineyards, and the dramatic Drakensberg Mountains.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this narrow-gauge railway winds through the tea plantations and lush hills of the Himalayas, offering panoramic views of Mount Kanchenjunga and the surrounding valleys.
