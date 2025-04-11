6 Lesser-known hill stations of India to beat the heat

India is home to numerous hill stations that offer a refreshing escape from the heat. While many travelers flock to popular destinations like Shimla and Manali, several lesser-known hill stations offer tranquility and stunning natural beauty.
Nestled in the Kumaon region, Munsiyari is known for its breathtaking views of the Panchachuli peaks. It’s a great spot for trekking, bird watching, and experiencing the local culture.
Often referred to as the "Switzerland of India," Kausani offers panoramic views of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi and Trishul.
Known as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Chopta is a small yet stunning hill station that serves as a base for treks to Tungnath and Chandrashila.
Tawang is a beautiful hill station located in the northeastern part of India. It is renowned for its stunning monasteries, including the Tawang Monastery, one of the largest in India.
Known for its lush green landscapes and rice fields, Ziro Valley is home to the Apatani tribe and is famous for its unique culture and traditions.
While Kodaikanal is relatively well-known, it often gets overshadowed by other hill stations in South India. This charming hill station is famous for its beautiful lakes, waterfalls, and lush forests.
