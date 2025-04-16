6 least crowded hill stations near Delhi to visit in April

April is a great time to visit hill stations near Delhi, as the weather is pleasant and the summer crowds haven’t fully arrived yet.
A serene and offbeat destination, Chakrata is perfect for nature lovers. It offers lush forests, waterfalls, and stunning views of the Himalayas.
A quiet and picturesque hill station, Lansdowne is known for its colonial charm, pine forests, and tranquil environment.
Known as the "Switzerland of India," Kausani offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks.
A hidden gem in the Satpura Range, Pachmarhi is a serene hill station with lush greenery, waterfalls, and caves.
A peaceful alternative to Shimla, Chail is known for its lush forests, quiet ambience, and the world’s highest cricket ground.
A lesser-known hill station, Mukteshwar offers stunning views of the Himalayas, apple orchards, and a tranquil atmosphere.