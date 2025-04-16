6 least crowded hill stations near Delhi to visit in April

Wion Web Desk
Apr 16, 2025, 02:59 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

April is a great time to visit hill stations near Delhi, as the weather is pleasant and the summer crowds haven’t fully arrived yet.

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Chakrata, Uttarakhand

A serene and offbeat destination, Chakrata is perfect for nature lovers. It offers lush forests, waterfalls, and stunning views of the Himalayas.

Photo Credit : Pexels

2. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

A quiet and picturesque hill station, Lansdowne is known for its colonial charm, pine forests, and tranquil environment.

Photo Credit : Pexels

3. Kausani, Uttarakhand

Known as the "Switzerland of India," Kausani offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks.

Photo Credit : Pexels

4. Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh

A hidden gem in the Satpura Range, Pachmarhi is a serene hill station with lush greenery, waterfalls, and caves.

Photo Credit : Pexels

5. Chail, Himachal Pradesh

A peaceful alternative to Shimla, Chail is known for its lush forests, quiet ambience, and the world’s highest cricket ground.

Photo Credit : Pexels

6. Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

A lesser-known hill station, Mukteshwar offers stunning views of the Himalayas, apple orchards, and a tranquil atmosphere.

Photo Credit : Pexels