6 Forgotten Forts Near Mumbai with Insane Views

Mumbai, a bustling metropolis, is surrounded by history and natural beauty. While many know about the popular forts like Sinhagad and Raigad, several lesser-known forts near Mumbai offer stunning views and a glimpse into the past.
Location: Karnala, near Panvel This fort is located inside the Karnala Bird Sanctuary and offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and forests. The trek is relatively easy, making it perfect for beginners.
Location: Pawna, near Lonavala Known for its triangular shape, Tikona Fort is a hidden gem with a serene atmosphere. The trek is moderate, and the fort is surrounded by lush greenery.
Location: Near Lonavala. This fort is often overshadowed by its more famous neighbours like Lohagad and Visapur. It’s a peaceful spot with a well-preserved structure and a tranquil ambience.
Location: Near Pali, Raigad district (about 110 km from Mumbai) Known as the "Bhorapgad," this fort is a trekker’s delight with its dense forests and historical significance. It’s less crowded, offering a peaceful experience.
Location: Near Bhimashankar (about 120 km from Mumbai) This fort is part of the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and is known for its natural beauty and serene environment. The trek is moderate and rewarding.
Location: Near Karjat This small fort is famous for its unique cave and an easy trek. It’s a great spot for a day trip and offers a mix of history and adventure.