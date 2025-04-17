6 Family-friendly hill stations for May 2025 vacation

Planning a family-friendly hill station vacation for May 2025 is a great idea! May is a pleasant time to visit hill stations in many parts of the world, as the weather is usually mild and perfect for outdoor activities.
Shimla is a classic hill station with colonial charm, lush greenery, and stunning views of the Himalayas. It’s perfect for families with its toy train rides, Mall Road for shopping, and nearby attractions like Kufri and Chail.
Queenstown is a picturesque destination surrounded by mountains and lakes. It’s family-friendly with activities for all ages, from scenic cruises to adventure parks.
Known for its tea plantations, strawberry farms, and cool climate, Cameron Highlands is a relaxing destination for families.
Nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, Interlaken offers breathtaking alpine scenery and a range of family-friendly activities.
Known as "Little England," Nuwara Eliya is a charming hill station with tea plantations, waterfalls, and colonial architecture.
Located in the Canadian Rockies, Banff is a stunning destination with turquoise lakes, snow-capped peaks, and abundant wildlife.