6 Best International Travel Destinations to Explore This May

May is one of the best times for travel across the world and also experiencing pleasant weather in many parts of the world but with few crowds compared with the peak time of the summer months.
May marks the last leg of cherry blossom season, and temples, gardens, and traditional tea houses in Kyoto look so beautiful. And it is perfect for walking since the temperature is mild.
May's the best time to visit Santorini before summer crowds roll in. The weather warms up the famous whitewashed buildings and blue-domes churches, which look even more stunning under spring sun.
May is the beginning of autumn in Cape Town - cool temperatures and fewer tourists - and the ideal time to explore the natural beauty and vibrant culture in the city.
The warm weather and blossoming scenery make May an ideal month for seaside drives, trekking, and perhaps tasting Italian flavors along the Amalfi Coast.
Days are longer, the weather milder, and the lights can still be seen at some locations, May is a good time to visit Iceland. The whale-watching season also starts.
Warm but not too hot, May can be enjoyed exploring the city with its huge souks, palaces, and gardens.