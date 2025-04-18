5 Train Routes in India That Feel Like a Movie Scene

Wion Web Desk
Apr 18, 2025, 03:21 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

India’s diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture make its train journeys some of the most cinematic experiences in the world. Here are five train routes in India that feel like they’ve been plucked straight out of a movie scene:

1. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train)

This UNESCO World Heritage Site chugs through lush tea plantations, misty hills, and charming villages. The slow-paced journey, with its vintage steam engine and narrow-gauge tracks, feels like a scene from a nostalgic romance or adventure film.

2. Konkan Railway

This route takes you through the Western Ghats, offering breathtaking views of lush green valleys, sparkling rivers, and cascading waterfalls. The journey feels like a montage from a travel movie, especially during the monsoon when the landscape is at its most vibrant.

3. Kashmir Railway (Banihal to Baramulla)

This route traverses the stunning Kashmir Valley, with snow-capped mountains, serene lakes, and vibrant meadows. The journey feels like a dream sequence from a Bollywood romance or a historical epic.

4. Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, this toy train climbs through the Nilgiri Hills, passing through dense forests, tunnels, and tea estates. The slow ascent and the old-world charm of the train make it feel like a scene from a period drama.

5. Mandovi Express (Goa to Mumbai)

This route offers a mix of coastal beauty and rural landscapes. As the train winds along the Konkan coast, you’ll see palm-fringed beaches, rivers, and quaint villages. It’s the perfect backdrop for a feel-good road-trip-style movie.

