5 Destinations to Escape the Heat of India

Wion Web Desk
Apr 01, 2025, 03:11 PM
New Zealand

New Zealand experiences autumn during India's summer, offering mild and comfortable weather. The landscapes are stunning, with golden foliage, serene lakes, and snow-capped mountains.

Iceland

Iceland’s summer is cool and perfect for exploring its unique natural wonders. The days are long, with almost 24 hours of daylight in June.

Switzerland

Switzerland’s summer is mild and ideal for outdoor activities. The Swiss Alps are breathtaking, and the weather is perfect for exploring.

Canada

Canada’s summer is warm but not overly hot, making it a great escape from India’s scorching heat. The country is known for its natural beauty and vibrant cities.

Japan

Japan’s spring (March to May) overlaps with India’s summer, offering pleasant weather and cherry blossoms in early April.

