5 Best Jungle Safaris in India

Apr 16, 2025, 03:36 PM
Introduction

India is home to some of the most diverse and breathtaking wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, offering incredible jungle safari experiences.

1. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

One of the best places in India to spot tigers in the wild. The park also features the historic Ranthambore Fort and scenic lakes.

2. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

India's oldest national park, offering a mix of dense forests, grasslands, and rivers.

3. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

The inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. The park is known for its lush sal forests and open meadows.

4. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga is famous for its successful conservation of the one-horned rhino.

5. Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur offers a mix of dry deciduous forests and rich wildlife.

