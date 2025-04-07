10 Countries You Never Knew Existed on the World Map

While most people are familiar with the major countries of the world, several lesser-known nations and territories might surprise you.
This tiny island nation in the Pacific Ocean is the third-smallest country by area and the second-smallest by population. It is known for its phosphate mining.
Another small island nation in the Pacific, Tuvalu consists of nine islands and is one of the least visited countries in the world.
Located off the western coast of Central Africa, this island nation is known for its biodiversity and cocoa production.
An archipelago located in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the African coast, Comoros is known for its volcanic islands and rich culture.
Situated in the Horn of Africa, Djibouti is a small country that serves as a key shipping and military hub due to its strategic location near the Red Sea.
Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, Bhutan is known for its unique approach to measuring happiness and its stunning landscapes.
An enclave within South Africa, Lesotho is known for its mountainous terrain and is often referred to as the "Kingdom in the Sky."
This Pacific island nation is made up of around 80 islands and is known for its volcanic activity and rich indigenous culture.
Officially known as the Federated States of Micronesia, this country consists of over 600 islands in the western Pacific Ocean and is known for its diverse marine life.
An island country located in the western Pacific Ocean, Palau is famous for its stunning coral reefs and marine biodiversity.
