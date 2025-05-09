Why Rockstar Games has delayed the release of GTA VI to 2026
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Gamers across the globe were ready for GTA VI in 2025. However, now, Rockstar Games has pushed the release to May 26, 2026. This sudden change has caused massive disappointment. Fans are upset as the company has delayed games before. The reason? Rockstar says it wants to meet the high expectations and deliver something truly special.
GTA VI will introduce Lucia, the first female lead in the series. Players will also return to Vice City, a Miami-inspired city from the 2002 classic. With new characters, advanced graphics and a massive open world, GTA VI aims to be Rockstar’s biggest release yet. Some reports suggest the game has been in development since 2014 that’s nearly 11 years!
Rockstar is a statement said, “We need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect.” While some fans agree, most are furious. Many believed the game was ready after the first trailer came out in 2023. This sudden delay is not new even GTA V was delayed before its 2014 release. But fans say 13 years between two games is too long.
Social media is flooded with reactions. One gamer posted, “Just release some screenshots at least!” Another said, “You’re ruining our hype.” One shocking comment which also went viral said, “I smashed my TV in front of 30 guests. My wife left with our kids. I’m done with Rockstar!” While some fans showed support, most feel betrayed by another delay.
GTA V is still one of the best-selling video games ever. Its record-breaking success has raised expectations for GTA VI. Players hope the extra time will make the game even better. Some say if GTA VI launches like Red Dead Redemption 2, polished and perfect, then the wait might be worth it. however Rockstar must deliver or risk losing loyal fans.
Following the announcement of the release delay, Guinness World Records shared a fun fact: the longest game delay ever was for Duke Nukem Forever, which took more than 14 years to launch. GWR tweeted, “Longest development period for a video game? 14 years and 43 days.” While it’s an amusing record, many fans feel Rockstar should meet its deadlines—especially after already releasing the trailer.
Despite the delay, experts believe GTA VI will smash sales records once it launches. Some say it could beat GTA V’s numbers, which were historic. The delay might hurt now, however, Rockstar could still win fans back with a brilliant final product. Till then, fans are left to wait angry, hopeful, and counting down to May 2026.