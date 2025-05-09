Why Rockstar Games has delayed the release of GTA VI to 2026

Why Was GTA VI Delayed? Rockstar Breaks Silence

Rockstar is a statement said, “We need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect.” While some fans agree, most are furious. Many believed the game was ready after the first trailer came out in 2023. This sudden delay is not new even GTA V was delayed before its 2014 release. But fans say 13 years between two games is too long.