New Moto Buds Loop: A symphony of Bose audio, luxury and intelligent AI
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Motorola has unveiled its Moto Buds Loop, blending premium audio by Bose and a crystal-studded design by Swarovski. With spatial sound, AI call clarity, and a stylish touch, these open-ear earbuds aim to redefine what luxury audio wearables can look like.
The Moto Buds Loop pack 12mm drivers, tuned by Bose, for rich, balanced sound. With spatial audio support, users get immersive music playback. Dual mics and AI-powered noise reduction make calls clear, even in noisy environments.
Motorola promises up to 8 hours of battery on a single charge, with 37 more hours from the case. Whether it’s travel or workouts, Moto Buds Loop is built for long, uninterrupted listening without the worry of frequent charging.
Lightweight and sweat-resistant, these earbuds are made for all-day comfort. A water-repellent design ensures durability during workouts or rainy walks, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.
In a premium twist, the Moto Buds Loop comes in a special Swarovski edition. The glittering crystals meet sleek Pantone French Oak hues, while a more subtle Trekking Green model offers minimalist elegance.
Switch easily between Motorola and Lenovo devices with Smart Connect. When paired with compatible phones, users can activate Moto AI for voice actions, media control, and meeting recaps using CrystalTalk AI.
Alongside the earbuds, Motorola launched the Moto Watch Fit with a 1.9-inch OLED screen, 100+ workout modes, GPS, heart-rate tracking and a 16-day battery life. Aimed at Android users, it's sleek, smart, and fitness-focused.