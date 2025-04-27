Meet Sarvam AI, the company behind India’s first GenAI platform launching in 6 months

Produced by Subhadra Srivastava

Subhadra Srivastava
Apr 27, 2025, 08:04 PM

What is Sarvam AI?

Sarvam AI, a venture capital-backed Bengaluru-based startup, has committed to developing India’s first sovereign large language model (LLM).

Photo Credit : Sarvam AI/X

Selected among 67 applicants

According to Economic Times, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) selected the company among 67 applicants to spearhead India’s GenAI platform, signalling a rapid push towards AI self-sufficiency. It is co-founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar.

Photo Credit : Ministry of Electronics & IT/ X

Timeline

The key focus of Sarvam AI’s proposal is the delivery of the platform within half a year. The development comes amid the meteoric rise of DeepSeek, a low-cost foundational model from China, which shook up the AI industry.

Expectations

The six-month period is critical for India’s AI aspirations, as Sarvam AI will develop its models—Sarvam-Large, Sarvam-Small, and Sarvam-Edge—within this tight deadline, aiming to address various applications such as reasoning, real-time interactions, and on-device tasks.

Government support

Sarvam AI has been allocated 4086 H100 GPUs for the development phase by the government. This support is part of the larger IndiaAI Mission, which aims to foster indigenous AI development in India.

Competitive edge in global market

Sarvam AI is confident that its models will be competitive with global players despite the rapid timeline. It is built with 10 major Indian languages-will place it on par with other leading models.

A leap toward AI independence

The six-month target is not just a deadline but a critical step in India’s AI journey, marking the country's ambition to become self-reliant in AI technology and further establishing a robust AI ecosystem.