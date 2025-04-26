Alert for iPhone users! Delete this app immediately to protect your bank information, says Apple
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Apple has told iPhone users to delete a popular app immediately to avoid privacy risks. In a video titled 'Flock,' Apple warns that using certain browsers can expose users to data tracking and theft. Many believe the message is aimed at Google Chrome, a rival internet browser.
Chrome uses tracking cookies to follow your activity across the internet. These cookies help advertisers create a profile of your habits, which can include personal info like your bank preferences or shopping behaviour. This makes users vulnerable if that data is ever leaked or hacked.
While cookies don’t save passwords, they can track when you access banking websites and what you do there. If this data is sold or stolen, it could lead to scams or targeted phishing attempts. Apple warns this may endanger your digital safety.
Google had planned to remove third-party cookies and replace them with a private system. However, it dropped the plan, fearing a big loss in ad revenue. Now, Chrome will continue using cookies, keeping users exposed to cross-site tracking.
In Apple’s video, switching to Safari causes all tracking cameras to explode symbolising privacy protection. Safari blocks third-party cookies by default and doesn’t sell your data to advertisers, making it Apple’s browser of choice for secure browsing.
Besides Safari, browsers like Firefox and DuckDuckGo also block trackers by default. DuckDuckGo even hides YouTube ads, while Firefox offers 'Enhanced Tracking Protection.' For those seeking more control, these browsers offer strong privacy tools.
If you care about digital safety, Apple recommends switching from Chrome to a more privacy-focused browser. Clear your browsing history and cookies regularly, and avoid apps that collect too much data. Your personal and banking info could depend on it.