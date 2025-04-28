'AI's heart and brain': What is a GPU and why its prices are out of control

Why Can’t We Run AI Without GPUs?

AI models need to do millions of calculations at once. CPUs work like a one lane road-one car at a time. GPUs are like a ten lane motorway – hundreds of cars zooming by together. That’s why AI training on CPUs would take weeks or months, but with GPUs, it can be done in days or even hours. Simply put: No GPUs, no modern AI. That’s why the shortage is such a big deal for the future of technology.