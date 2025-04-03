‘Yankees vs Diamondbacks’: Where to Watch Live & Game Info

On Thursday, April 3, the New York Yankees are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium, New York. This exciting MLB 2025 matchup will feature two teams aiming to build momentum as the season progresses. The game will be a thrilling one after the Yankees’ tough loss to the Diamondbacks in their previous meeting.
For those on the go, the FanCode App and website offer live streaming of the game in India. However, a paid subscription is required to access this service. It’s a great way to follow the game wherever you are.
In the USA, the game will air across ESPN, FOX, and Apple TV+ for exclusive games. Whether you're watching from home or on the go, these channels provide multiple ways to catch the action live.
If you’re not near a TV, MLB.TV is an excellent option to watch Yankees vs Diamondbacks live. Subscriptions start at $20/month, or you can upgrade to access all teams’ games for $30/month or $150 annually.
Unfortunately, no free live streaming options are available for the Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB game in India. A paid subscription to FanCode is your best option for streaming this game.
Similar to India, free live streaming is unavailable for this game in the USA. Fans will need a TV service or an MLB.TV subscription to watch the matchup.
The Yankees lead the Diamondbacks 20-16 in their all-time matchups. Looking ahead, predictions favor a 9-5 Yankees win, with total runs expected to exceed 8.5. With stars like Aaron Judge and Ketel Marte, expect a power-packed game.
