Wrestlemania 41 cards: From John Cena vs Cody Rhodes to CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, what do we know so far

Naomi will take on Jade Cargill after the two have been brawling for a while in the WWE. The intense battle should be one to watch out for in La Vagas.
LA Knight has been on the rise in recent months and could make a statement when he takes on Jacob Fatu at the WM 41.
Drew McIntyre has had an eventful last few months and the latest rivalry sees him get booked with Damian Priest. He lost to CM Punk last year during Hell in a Cell, so will he win this time?
Tiffany Stratton's rise has been a talking point as she holds the WWE Women;s title, but her litmus test comes in Las Vagas when she takes on Charlotte Flair.
After winning the Royal Rumble 2025, Jey Uso will look to get the better of Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title. Both have been in good form heading into the bout.
The main event for night one of Wrestlemania, CM Punk will look to beat off the challenge from Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The triple-threat match will be a treat for the fans.
In the main event for night two of Wrestlemania 41, John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes in the battle of generations. Cena won the Elimination Chamber and will be poised to get his hands on a 17th world title.
