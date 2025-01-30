Virat Kohli’s Performance in Last 7 Ranji Trophy Innings
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli played a crucial role in this match, scoring 145 runs in a dominant innings. His century helped Delhi post a strong total and gain an advantage in the match.
Another outstanding performance saw Kohli score 173 runs, making it his highest Ranji Trophy score during this period. His innings was filled with classy strokes and solid technique, further solidifying his reputation as one of the best young batters in the domestic circuit.
Kohli contributed 56 runs, a vital knock against a strong Karnataka bowling lineup. While he couldn’t convert it into a big score, his innings helped Delhi stay competitive.
Kohli once again showcased his brilliance, scoring 139 runs. His innings played a key role in helping Delhi set a formidable target.
Against Mumbai, one of the most successful teams in Ranji Trophy history, Kohli managed 53 runs. While not a massive score, it was an important contribution against a quality bowling attack.
Kohli delivered yet another century, scoring 147 runs. His knock ensured Delhi remained in a strong position throughout the match.
Kohli played two innings in this match, scoring 14 runs in the first innings and 42 runs in the second. Though not a standout performance, his presence added strength to the Delhi batting lineup.
{{ primary_category.name }}