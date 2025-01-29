Virat Kohli’s Performance in Last 7 ICC White-Ball Tournaments

2. 2014 ICC T20 World Cup (Bangladesh)

Matches Played: 6; Runs Scored: 319; Average: 106.33; Strike Rate: 129.14; Half-Centuries: 4 Kohli was the backbone of India’s batting throughout the tournament. He scored a brilliant 72* in the semi-final against South Africa and 77 in the final against Sri Lanka. Despite India losing the final, Kohli was named Player of the Tournament for his outstanding consistency.