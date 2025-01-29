Virat Kohli’s Performance in Last 7 ICC White-Ball Tournaments

By: Aditya Pimpale

1. 2013 ICC Champions Trophy (England)

Matches Played: 5; Runs Scored: 176; Average: 58.66; Strike Rate: 82.24; Half-Centuries: 2 Kohli scored an unbeaten 58* against Sri Lanka in the semi-final and contributed 43 runs in the final against England, helping India clinch the title.

2. 2014 ICC T20 World Cup (Bangladesh)

Matches Played: 6; Runs Scored: 319; Average: 106.33; Strike Rate: 129.14; Half-Centuries: 4 Kohli was the backbone of India’s batting throughout the tournament. He scored a brilliant 72* in the semi-final against South Africa and 77 in the final against Sri Lanka. Despite India losing the final, Kohli was named Player of the Tournament for his outstanding consistency.

3. 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup (Australia/New Zealand)

Matches Played: 8; Runs Scored: 305; Average: 50.83; Strike Rate: 82.20; Centuries: 1 Kohli scored a magnificent 107 in India’s first match against Pakistan, helping India secure a crucial win. Although his contributions were steady throughout the tournament, he couldn’t make a significant impact in the semi-final against Australia.

4. 2016 ICC T20 World Cup (India)

Matches Played: 5; Runs Scored: 273; Average: 136.50; Strike Rate: 146.77; Half-Centuries: 3 Kohli was in sublime form, playing a match-winning 82* against Australia in a must-win group stage game. Despite his unbeaten 89 in the semi-final against the West Indies, India fell short. He was once again named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performances.

5. 2017 ICC Champions Trophy (England)

Matches Played: 5; Runs Scored: 258; Average: 129.00; Strike Rate: 98.85; Half-Centuries: 3 Kohli was in top form, scoring an unbeaten 96* in the semi-final against Bangladesh. However, he failed to perform in the final against Pakistan, dismissed for just 5 runs.

6. 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup (England)

Matches Played: 9; Runs Scored: 443; Average: 55.37; Strike Rate: 94.64; Half-Centuries: 5 Kohli showed consistency by scoring five consecutive half-centuries, showcasing his ability to anchor India’s innings. Unfortunately, he couldn’t convert these into big scores and was dismissed for just 1 run in the semi-final loss to New Zealand.

7. 2021 ICC T20 World Cup (UAE)

Matches Played: 3; Runs Scored: 68; Average: 34.00; Strike Rate: 100.00; Half-Centuries: 1 Kohli scored a valiant 57 in India’s opening game against Pakistan, but the team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, marking a disappointing campaign.