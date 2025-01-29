Virat Kohli’s Performance in Last 7 ICC White-Ball Tournaments
By: Aditya Pimpale
Matches Played: 5; Runs Scored: 176; Average: 58.66; Strike Rate: 82.24; Half-Centuries: 2 Kohli scored an unbeaten 58* against Sri Lanka in the semi-final and contributed 43 runs in the final against England, helping India clinch the title.
Matches Played: 6; Runs Scored: 319; Average: 106.33; Strike Rate: 129.14; Half-Centuries: 4 Kohli was the backbone of India’s batting throughout the tournament. He scored a brilliant 72* in the semi-final against South Africa and 77 in the final against Sri Lanka. Despite India losing the final, Kohli was named Player of the Tournament for his outstanding consistency.
Matches Played: 8; Runs Scored: 305; Average: 50.83; Strike Rate: 82.20; Centuries: 1 Kohli scored a magnificent 107 in India’s first match against Pakistan, helping India secure a crucial win. Although his contributions were steady throughout the tournament, he couldn’t make a significant impact in the semi-final against Australia.
Matches Played: 5; Runs Scored: 273; Average: 136.50; Strike Rate: 146.77; Half-Centuries: 3 Kohli was in sublime form, playing a match-winning 82* against Australia in a must-win group stage game. Despite his unbeaten 89 in the semi-final against the West Indies, India fell short. He was once again named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional performances.
Matches Played: 5; Runs Scored: 258; Average: 129.00; Strike Rate: 98.85; Half-Centuries: 3 Kohli was in top form, scoring an unbeaten 96* in the semi-final against Bangladesh. However, he failed to perform in the final against Pakistan, dismissed for just 5 runs.
Matches Played: 9; Runs Scored: 443; Average: 55.37; Strike Rate: 94.64; Half-Centuries: 5 Kohli showed consistency by scoring five consecutive half-centuries, showcasing his ability to anchor India’s innings. Unfortunately, he couldn’t convert these into big scores and was dismissed for just 1 run in the semi-final loss to New Zealand.
Matches Played: 3; Runs Scored: 68; Average: 34.00; Strike Rate: 100.00; Half-Centuries: 1 Kohli scored a valiant 57 in India’s opening game against Pakistan, but the team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, marking a disappointing campaign.
