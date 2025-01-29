Virat Kohli’s Last 7 Innings vs Pakistan
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli scored 16 runs in this match. Despite his low score, India won the game convincingly by 7 wickets. Venue: Ahmedabad (ICC Cricket World Cup 2023)
Kohli played an extraordinary innings, scoring an unbeaten 122* runs off 94 balls. His knock included 9 fours and 3 sixes, helping India post a massive total of 356/2 and secure a dominant victory by 228 runs. Venue: Colombo (Asia Cup 2023 Super Four)
Kohli managed just 4 runs before being dismissed. The match was abandoned due to rain. Venue: Pallekele (Asia Cup 2023 Group Stage)
Kohli scored 77 runs off 65 balls, hitting 7 fours. His innings played a crucial role in India’s total of 336/5. India went on to win the match by 89 runs (DLS method). Venue: Manchester (ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)
Kohli scored just 5 runs in this high-pressure final. Pakistan posted a huge total of 338/4, and India were bowled out for 158, losing by 180 runs. Venue: London (ICC Champions Trophy Final)
Kohli remained unbeaten with 81* runs off 68 balls, striking 6 fours and 3 sixes. India posted 319/3 in 48 overs (rain-affected game) and won by 124 runs (DLS method). Venue: Birmingham (ICC Champions Trophy Group Stage)
Kohli scored a magnificent 107 runs off 126 balls, including 8 fours. His century helped India post 300/7. The team went on to win the match by 76 runs. Venue: Adelaide (ICC Cricket World Cup 2015)
