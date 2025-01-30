Virat Kohli’s 7 Unknown Facts in Ranji Trophy

By: Aditya Pimpale

1. One of the Fastest Centuries in Ranji Trophy

In a Ranji match against Uttar Pradesh in 2007, Kohli smashed a century in just 85 balls, showcasing his aggressive approach even in red-ball cricket.

2. Youngest Captain for Delhi in Ranji Trophy

Kohli became one of the youngest players to captain the Delhi team in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 20. His leadership qualities were evident even before he made it big on the international stage.

3. Scored a Century on Ranji Trophy Debut

Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi in 2006 and announced his arrival in first-class cricket with a century, proving his potential at a young age.

4. Played a Match Despite His Father’s Death

In 2006, an 18-year-old Kohli played a crucial Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Karnataka, despite losing his father the previous night. He scored a gritty 90 runs before leaving to attend the funeral, showcasing his immense dedication to the game.

5. Shared the Dressing Room with Gautam Gambhir & Shikhar Dhawan

During his Ranji days, Kohli played alongside experienced cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan, learning the nuances of batting and leadership.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

6. Has a Higher Ranji Trophy Batting Average than His Test Average

Though his Ranji Trophy career was relatively short, Kohli’s first-class batting average was higher than his Test average when he transitioned to international cricket.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

7. Led Delhi to a Memorable Victory Against Mumbai

During one of the crucial Ranji Trophy encounters, Kohli played a match-winning knock against a strong Mumbai side, proving his ability to perform under pressure.