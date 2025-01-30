Virat Kohli’s 7 Unknown Facts in Ranji Trophy
By: Aditya Pimpale
In a Ranji match against Uttar Pradesh in 2007, Kohli smashed a century in just 85 balls, showcasing his aggressive approach even in red-ball cricket.
Kohli became one of the youngest players to captain the Delhi team in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 20. His leadership qualities were evident even before he made it big on the international stage.
Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi in 2006 and announced his arrival in first-class cricket with a century, proving his potential at a young age.
In 2006, an 18-year-old Kohli played a crucial Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Karnataka, despite losing his father the previous night. He scored a gritty 90 runs before leaving to attend the funeral, showcasing his immense dedication to the game.
During his Ranji days, Kohli played alongside experienced cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan, learning the nuances of batting and leadership.
Though his Ranji Trophy career was relatively short, Kohli’s first-class batting average was higher than his Test average when he transitioned to international cricket.
During one of the crucial Ranji Trophy encounters, Kohli played a match-winning knock against a strong Mumbai side, proving his ability to perform under pressure.
