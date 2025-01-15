Virat Kohli’s 7 Favourite ODI Opponents
By: Aditya Pimpale
Having scored a hundred against Bangladesh in his debut ODI World Cup match in 2011, Virat has been at comfort against the neighbours with 910 runs in 16 matches. He also has five hundreds and three fifties against them.
While England remain one of England’s Achilles heel with four ducks in ODIs, he has scored 1340 runs in 40 innings. The former India captain has scored three hundreds and nine fifties against the 2019 ODI World Cup winners.
Virat has enjoyed playing against the Proteas at various stages of his career and excelled at times. He has scored 1504 runs in 29 innings five hundreds and eight fifties during this time.
While the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal was one to forget for Virat against New Zealand, the Oceania nation remains his fourth favourite opponent in the format with 1645 runs in 31 innings.
With nine hundreds against the Caribbean side, West Indies remain a happy hunting opponent for Virat. He has scored 2261 runs in 41 innings with an average of 66.50 during this period.
Australia remains Virat Kohli’s second favourite opponent with 2367 runs in 47 innings. He has eight hundreds and 14 fifties during the time while also enduring a hard time against the Aussies, having lost the ODI World Cup final in 2023.
With 2652 runs in 54 innings against Sri Lanka, Virat has a good track record against the island nation. His second-best ODI innings came against Sri Lanka when he scored 166 in Hobart in 2012.
