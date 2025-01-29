Virat Kohli’s 7 Fastest Hundreds in ODIs
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli’s fastest ODI century, achieved in just 52 deliveries, remains the quickest by an Indian batsman.
In the same series, Kohli showcased his aggressive batting by reaching a century in 61 balls.
During a high-scoring chase, Kohli’s unbeaten century came off 63 balls, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure.
Kohli reached his century in 65 balls, leading India to a convincing victory.
In a series dominated by high scores, Kohli’s 66-ball century was instrumental in India’s successful chase.
Kohli’s 75-ball century against Sri Lanka demonstrated his consistent form and adaptability.
Kohli’s century in 76 balls against the West Indies further cemented his reputation as a master chaser.
{{ primary_category.name }}