Virat Kohli’s 7 Fastest Hundreds in ODIs

By: Aditya Pimpale

1. 100 off 52 balls vs. Australia

Kohli’s fastest ODI century, achieved in just 52 deliveries, remains the quickest by an Indian batsman.

2. 100 off 61 balls vs. Australia

In the same series, Kohli showcased his aggressive batting by reaching a century in 61 balls.

3. 100 off 63 balls vs. Australia

During a high-scoring chase, Kohli’s unbeaten century came off 63 balls, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure.

4. 100 off 65 balls vs. New Zealand

Kohli reached his century in 65 balls, leading India to a convincing victory.

5. 100 off 66 balls vs. Australia

In a series dominated by high scores, Kohli’s 66-ball century was instrumental in India’s successful chase.

6. 100 off 75 balls vs. Sri Lanka

Kohli’s 75-ball century against Sri Lanka demonstrated his consistent form and adaptability.

7. 100 off 76 balls vs. West Indies

Kohli’s century in 76 balls against the West Indies further cemented his reputation as a master chaser.