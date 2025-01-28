Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Test Knocks
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli’s twin centuries in this match were remarkable, but the second-innings 141 stood out. Chasing 364 for victory, Kohli played aggressively, keeping India in the hunt until his dismissal. Though India lost, Kohli’s fearless batting earned widespread praise.
Kohli silenced critics with this knock after his struggles in England during 2014. Against a top-quality English attack, he rescued India from a precarious position and showcased his adaptability in challenging conditions.
A masterclass in batting, Kohli’s unbeaten double century was a display of patience and stroke play. It was his highest Test score and helped India secure an innings victory.
Kohli’s maiden double century in Tests was a commanding knock. He displayed impeccable technique and control, laying the foundation for India’s massive win.
On a tough pitch against a strong Australian bowling attack, a young Kohli stood tall. This was his maiden Test century and highlighted his ability to fight back under pressure.
In testing conditions on a bouncy pitch, Kohli’s century against a potent Australian attack was a lesson in grit and determination. Though India lost, this knock was widely lauded.
In a must-win game for India, Kohli’s second-innings century helped set up a crucial victory. His leadership and batting underlined his status as one of the best Test players of his era.
