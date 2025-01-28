Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Knocks vs Australia
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli’s fastest ODI century, achieved in just 52 deliveries, is also the quickest by any Indian batsman. Chasing a formidable target of 360, his explosive innings, featuring 8 fours and 7 sixes, propelled India to a memorable victory.
In a must-win game of the Commonwealth Bank Series, Kohli’s unbeaten century off 76 balls, laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes, guided India to a successful chase of 321 within 37 overs.
Continuing his dominance against Australia, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 115 runs from 66 balls, helping India chase down 351. His innings included 18 fours and 1 six.
In a record chase, Kohli’s blistering 133* off 86 balls, with 16 fours and 2 sixes, enabled India to overhaul Sri Lanka’s 320 in just 36.4 overs.
Kohli’s 139* off 126 balls, featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes, anchored India’s chase of 287, securing victory with 8 balls to spare.
In the Asia Cup, Kohli’s 107-run knock off 114 balls, including 10 fours and 1 six, was instrumental in India’s successful chase of 330 against Pakistan.
Kohli’s 122-run innings off 125 balls, with 8 fours and 5 sixes, helped India chase down 351, marking a memorable win.
{{ primary_category.name }}