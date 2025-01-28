Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Knocks vs Australia

By: Aditya Pimpale

1. 100 off 52 balls vs. Australia (Jaipur, October 16, 2013)*

Kohli’s fastest ODI century, achieved in just 52 deliveries, is also the quickest by any Indian batsman. Chasing a formidable target of 360, his explosive innings, featuring 8 fours and 7 sixes, propelled India to a memorable victory.

2. 100 off 76 balls vs. Australia (Hobart, February 28, 2012)*

In a must-win game of the Commonwealth Bank Series, Kohli’s unbeaten century off 76 balls, laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes, guided India to a successful chase of 321 within 37 overs.

3. 115 off 66 balls vs. Australia (Nagpur, October 30, 2013)*

Continuing his dominance against Australia, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 115 runs from 66 balls, helping India chase down 351. His innings included 18 fours and 1 six.

4. 133 off 86 balls vs. Sri Lanka (Hobart, February 28, 2012)*

In a record chase, Kohli’s blistering 133* off 86 balls, with 16 fours and 2 sixes, enabled India to overhaul Sri Lanka’s 320 in just 36.4 overs.

5. 139 off 126 balls vs. Sri Lanka (Ranchi, November 16, 2014)*

Kohli’s 139* off 126 balls, featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes, anchored India’s chase of 287, securing victory with 8 balls to spare.

6. 107 off 114 balls vs. Pakistan (Dhaka, March 18, 2012)

In the Asia Cup, Kohli’s 107-run knock off 114 balls, including 10 fours and 1 six, was instrumental in India’s successful chase of 330 against Pakistan.

7. 122 off 125 balls vs. England (Pune, January 15, 2017)

Kohli’s 122-run innings off 125 balls, with 8 fours and 5 sixes, helped India chase down 351, marking a memorable win.