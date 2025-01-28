Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Knocks in Dubai

By: Aditya Pimpale

1. 122 vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022*

Kohli ended his century drought with an unbeaten 122 runs, marking his first T20I century and his 71st international hundred.

2. 77 vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2012

In a high-pressure chase, Kohli scored a fluent 77, showcasing his class and composure against arch-rivals Pakistan.

3. 65 vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2014

Leading from the front, Kohli’s 65 was instrumental in setting a competitive total against Sri Lanka.

4. 60 vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021

Despite India’s loss, Kohli’s resilient 60 was a standout performance in challenging conditions.

5. 55 vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2016*

Kohli anchored the innings with an unbeaten 55, guiding India to a comfortable victory in a low-scoring game.

6. 49 vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018

In a crucial group match, Kohli’s 49 provided stability and ensured India’s progression in the tournament.

7. 33 vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final

While not his highest score, Kohli’s 33 in the final was pivotal in securing the championship for India.