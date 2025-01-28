Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Knocks in Dubai
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli ended his century drought with an unbeaten 122 runs, marking his first T20I century and his 71st international hundred.
In a high-pressure chase, Kohli scored a fluent 77, showcasing his class and composure against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Leading from the front, Kohli’s 65 was instrumental in setting a competitive total against Sri Lanka.
Despite India’s loss, Kohli’s resilient 60 was a standout performance in challenging conditions.
Kohli anchored the innings with an unbeaten 55, guiding India to a comfortable victory in a low-scoring game.
In a crucial group match, Kohli’s 49 provided stability and ensured India’s progression in the tournament.
While not his highest score, Kohli’s 33 in the final was pivotal in securing the championship for India.
