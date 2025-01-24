Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Innings vs Pakistan
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli delivered a masterclass in run-chasing, smashing 22 fours and a six. His innings remains his highest score in ODIs and was instrumental in India comfortably chasing down the target.
Arguably one of his most iconic T20I innings, Kohli single-handedly steered India to victory from a precarious position. His two back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf in the 19th over are now etched in cricketing history.
Kohli became the first Indian to score a century against Pakistan in a World Cup. His composed knock set the tone for India’s win.
Kohli’s steady innings, along with Yuvraj Singh’s explosive cameo, helped India post a competitive 319 in a rain-curtailed match.
Against a fiery spell from Mohammad Amir, Kohli anchored the chase with a composed knock, showing his class against quality bowling.
Despite the loss, Kohli’s innings stood out for its intent and fight against a rampant Pakistani bowling attack.
Kohli played a flawless innings on a turning track, building a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh to seal the victory.
