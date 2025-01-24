Virat Kohli’s 7 Best Innings vs Pakistan

By: Aditya Pimpale

1. 183 (148 balls) – Asia Cup 2012, Mirpur

Kohli delivered a masterclass in run-chasing, smashing 22 fours and a six. His innings remains his highest score in ODIs and was instrumental in India comfortably chasing down the target.

2. 82 (53 balls) – T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne

Arguably one of his most iconic T20I innings, Kohli single-handedly steered India to victory from a precarious position. His two back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf in the 19th over are now etched in cricketing history.

3. 107 (126 balls) – ICC World Cup 2015, Adelaide

Kohli became the first Indian to score a century against Pakistan in a World Cup. His composed knock set the tone for India’s win.

4. 79 (104 balls) – ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Edgbaston

Kohli’s steady innings, along with Yuvraj Singh’s explosive cameo, helped India post a competitive 319 in a rain-curtailed match.

5. 78 (61 balls) – Asia Cup 2016, Mirpur

Against a fiery spell from Mohammad Amir, Kohli anchored the chase with a composed knock, showing his class against quality bowling.

6. 49 (52 balls) – ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final, The Oval

Despite the loss, Kohli’s innings stood out for its intent and fight against a rampant Pakistani bowling attack.

7. 55 (37 balls) – T20 World Cup 2016, Kolkata

Kohli played a flawless innings on a turning track, building a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh to seal the victory.