Top Performing Indians in Latest ICC Rankings
By: Aditya Pimpale
Rohit Sharma’s form has gone from bad to worse as he now sits 42nd, dropping two spots. Rohit opted out of the Sydney Test due to poor form and is now likely to announce his retirement soon from the red-ball format.
Virat on the other hand has dropped to the 27th spot in the Test batters rankings as he struggled to find his rhythm in the series. Virat is unlikely to return to the top 10 as India’s next Test series is in England in June.
After Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to feature in the top 10 of the Test all-rounder’s rankings. He has 400 rating points while also going well in the bowler’s rankings for India.
After playing an eye-catching knock in the Sydney Test, Rishabh Pant has reached the top 10 in the Test batter’s rankings. He has rating points of 739 and is the only other batter apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal to be in the top 10.
One of the best performers in the team during the Australia tour, Yashasvi Jaiswal has maintained his spot in the top five. He has rating points of 847 while trailing top-placed Joe Root by a mere 48 in the batter’s rankings.
One of India’s most consistent all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is in the top 10 in the bowler’s Test rankings. He did not play in all matches Down Under but still is a useful tool in Indian conditions.
After scalping 32 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah has tightened his grip over the top spot with 908 rating points in the men’s Test. He remains untouchable at the top and was also awarded the Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
