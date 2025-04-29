Top 6 Bowlers with Most Maidens in IPL History

Umang Bafna
Apr 29, 2025, 01:24 PM
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14 Maidens)

The king of swing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's control with the new ball has earned him 14 maiden overs in 189 innings, the joint-most in IPL history.

2. Praveen Kumar ( 14 Maidens)

Praveen Kumar, a powerplay specialist whose accurate line and ability to move the ball both ways made him a very threatening bowler. He has recorded over 14 maidens in 119 innings.

3. Trent Boult (11 Maidens)

The Kiwi left-armer pacer is known for his first-over breakthroughs. With his early swing and precision he has over 11 maidens in 113 innings.

4. Irfan Pathan (10 Maidens)

Veteran Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan has his name in the elite list with ten maidens in 101 innings.

5. Dhawal Kulkarni (8 Maidens)

Dhawal Kulkarni has bowled eight maidens in 92 innings. Dhawal is known for his ability to swing the ball effectively.

6. Jasprit Bumrah (8 Maidens)

Jasprit Bumrah is a versatile bowler, known for his pinpoint yorkers in death overs. The different variations of Bumrah combined with his effective bowling have seen him bowl eight maidens in 113 innings.

