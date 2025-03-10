Top 5 Football Grounds of Brazil

Estádio Pacaembu (São Paulo)

Location: São Paulo, Brazil Completion: 1940 Home Team: Primarily used by Corinthians until the construction of Arena Corinthians in 2014 Estádio Pacaembu stands as a historic and cultural landmark in São Paulo, embodying the rich heritage and passion of Brazilian football. It continues to be a significant venue for sports and cultural activities in the city. The stadium is part of a larger complex that includes the Museu do Futebol (Football Museum), which celebrates the history and culture of Brazilian football.