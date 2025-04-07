Top 5 Fastest Centuries in Cricket History

Shahid Afridi scored a 37-ball century against Sri Lanka on October 4, 1996, in Nairobi.
Corey Anderson reached his century in 36 balls against the West Indies on January 1, 2014, in Queenstown. ‘
On January 18, 2015, AB de Villiers scored a century off 31 balls against the West Indies in Johannesburg, marking the fastest century in ODI cricket.
Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on April 23, 2013, Chris Gayle reached his century in 30 balls against Pune Warriors.
On June 17, 2024, Sahil Chauhan scored a century off just 27 balls against Cyprus, setting the record for the fastest century in T20 International cricket.
