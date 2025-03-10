The 7 Brazilian Football Legends That Changed the Game

Birth Date: October 23, 1940 Birthplace: : Tres Corações, Brazil Pele joined the local youth team at age 7. He Began his professional career with Santos FC at age 15 in 1956 and debuted at age 17. Pele holds the record for the most hat-tricks in football history.
Birth Date: September 18, 1976 Birthplace: Itaguaí, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, populaly known as Ronaldo, joined the neighborhood Social Ramos Club at 12 and later São Cristóvão in the Carioca League. He won three FIFA Player of the Year awards (1996, 1997, and 2002).
Birth Date - October 28, 1933 Birth Place : Pau Grande, Brazil Garrincha was nicknamed "Little Bird" due to his misshapen legs caused by childhood polio. He made his professional debut in 1947 with Pau Grande. His best years were with Botafogo (1957–62), where he led the team to three Brazilian league championships.
Birth Date-March 21, 1980 Birth Place -Porto Alegre, Brazil Ronaldinho honed his skills playing futsal, which greatly influenced his creative style on the pitch, Ronaldinho's most iconic years came at FC Barcelona (2003-2008), where he won two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2006. He is known for his incredible dribbling, no-look passes, and free-kick mastery and his joyful style of play.
Birth Date - April 19, 1972 Birth Place - Recife, Brazil Rivaldo developed a passion for football, idolizing legends like Zico and Diego Maradona. Rivaldo won the FIFA World Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or in 1999, He is Known for his technical brilliance, free-kick expertise, and versatility.
Birth Date -January 29, 1966 Birth Place - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Romario developed a passion for football at a young age . His time at Barcelona (1993-1995) was particularly memorable, helping the team win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. His exceptional dribbling, precise finishing is often regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history.
Birth Date - February 5, 1992 Birth Place - Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil Neymar grew up idolizing legends like Pelé and Ronaldinho, He won multiple Ligue 1 titles and led the team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020, With over 75 goals in 121 appearances, Neymar is Brazil's second-highest goal scorer, trailing only Pelé. Neymar is regarded as one of the best players of his generation.
{{ primary_category.name }}