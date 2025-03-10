The 7 Brazilian Football Legends That Changed the Game

Ronaldinho

Birth Date-March 21, 1980 Birth Place -Porto Alegre, Brazil Ronaldinho honed his skills playing futsal, which greatly influenced his creative style on the pitch, Ronaldinho's most iconic years came at FC Barcelona (2003-2008), where he won two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2006. He is known for his incredible dribbling, no-look passes, and free-kick mastery and his joyful style of play.