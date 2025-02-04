Rohit Sharma’s Last 7 ODI Innings vs Pakistan
By: Aditya Pimpale
In this World Cup 2023 match, Rohit Sharma played a dominant innings, scoring 86 runs off just 63 balls. His innings included six fours and six sixes, setting the tone for India’s comfortable chase of Pakistan’s total. He attacked the bowlers right from the start, ensuring India’s smooth victory.
This innings came in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Despite a rain interruption, Rohit looked in fine touch, scoring 56 off 49 balls with six fours and four sixes. His knock helped India post a strong total, which ultimately led to a big win.
In the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Rohit struggled to get going on a tricky pitch. He could manage only 11 runs off 22 balls before falling to Shaheen Afridi. However, the match ended in a no-result due to rain.
One of Rohit Sharma’s finest innings in World Cup history, he hammered 140 runs off 113 balls in the 2019 World Cup clash. His innings, laced with 14 fours and three sixes, helped India post a formidable total of 336/5. India went on to win the match comfortably.
Leading India in the Asia Cup 2018 final, Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock, scoring an unbeaten 111 off 119 balls. His innings ensured India’s smooth chase of Pakistan’s 237-run target, securing a convincing win.
In the group stage of the Asia Cup 2018, Rohit got off to a quick start, smashing 52 off just 39 balls. His aggressive innings included six fours and three sixes, setting the foundation for India’s dominant victory.
In the 2017 Champions Trophy group stage, Rohit played a steady yet effective innings, scoring 91 off 119 balls. His partnership with Shikhar Dhawan helped India post a huge total of 319/3, leading to a comfortable win over Pakistan.
