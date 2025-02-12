Players With Most Points Netted in NBA History

LeBron James holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record in 2023. Since then, he has continued to extend his lead, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players of all time.
For nearly 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. His signature skyhook shot was nearly impossible to defend, allowing him to dominate for two decades. Playing 20 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kareem won six championships and remains one of the greatest centers in history.
Nicknamed “The Mailman” because he always delivered on the court, Karl Malone spent most of his career with the Utah Jazz. His ability to score efficiently from mid-range, combined with his durability and longevity, helped him accumulate nearly 37,000 points.
Kobe Bryant, one of the most legendary shooting guards in NBA history, played his entire 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Known for his incredible footwork, scoring ability, and “Mamba Mentality,” Kobe won five NBA championships and left an indelible mark on the game.
Widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls. Despite playing fewer seasons than most of the other top scorers, Jordan’s scoring efficiency, athleticism, and competitive drive allowed him to rack up over 32,000 points.
Dirk Nowitzki, a 7-foot German power forward, revolutionized the game with his ability to shoot from long range. Playing 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Nowitzki led the team to its first and only NBA championship in 2011.
Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most dominant scorers in NBA history. He is the only player to score 100 points in a single game and holds numerous scoring records.
On February 11, 2025, Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Known for his smooth scoring ability, Durant has been one of the most unstoppable offensive players of his generation.
