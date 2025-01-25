Pakistan Bowlers to Take Test Hat Tricks

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram was the first bowler from the country to take a Test hat trick, achieving this feat against Sri Lanka in 1999 during the Lahore Test.
In the same year, Akram picked his second Test hat-trick against the same team but at a different venue (Dhaka). He picked up Gunawardene, Vaas and Jayawardene off three straight balls to complete a hat-trick.
Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq also made it to the list, achieving this feat against the Lankans in 2000 in Galle. He picked up wickets of Kaluwitharana, Herath and Pushpakumara.
Another seamer, Mohammad Sami, did the same, entering an elite list by picking his first and only Test hat trick against Sri Lanka two years later in 2001. The players at the receiving end were Fernando, Zoysa and Muralitharan.
Young and dynamic seamer Naseem Shah was the last Pakistan fast bowler to take a Test hat-trick, achieving this feat against Bangladesh in a home Test in Rawalpindi in 2020. He removed Shanto, Taijul and Mahmudullah.
The latest and the first Pakistan spinner to enter this unique list is the 38-year-old Noman Ali, who removed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair off three successive deliveries on day one of the Multan Test.
