Pakistan Bowlers to Take Test Hat Tricks

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Over the years, five Pakistani bowlers have taken Test hat-tricks, with one of the former stars doing it twice.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Noman Ali, 38, became the latest Pakistani bowler to bag a Test hat trick – becoming the first spinner from the country to do it.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Ali’s hat-trick came on day one of the second Test against West Indies in Multan, wherein he removed three batters off successive balls in his third over.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Wasim Akram vs SL (1998)

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram was the first bowler from the country to take a Test hat trick, achieving this feat against Sri Lanka in 1999 during the Lahore Test.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Wasim Akram vs SL (1998)

In the same year, Akram picked his second Test hat-trick against the same team but at a different venue (Dhaka). He picked up Gunawardene, Vaas and Jayawardene off three straight balls to complete a hat-trick.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Abdul Razzaq vs SL (1999)

Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq also made it to the list, achieving this feat against the Lankans in 2000 in Galle. He picked up wickets of Kaluwitharana, Herath and Pushpakumara.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Mohammad Sami vs SL (2001)

Another seamer, Mohammad Sami, did the same, entering an elite list by picking his first and only Test hat trick against Sri Lanka two years later in 2001. The players at the receiving end were Fernando, Zoysa and Muralitharan.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Naseem Shah vs BAN (2020)

Young and dynamic seamer Naseem Shah was the last Pakistan fast bowler to take a Test hat-trick, achieving this feat against Bangladesh in a home Test in Rawalpindi in 2020. He removed Shanto, Taijul and Mahmudullah.

Photo Credit : ( Others )

Noman Ali vs WI (2025)

The latest and the first Pakistan spinner to enter this unique list is the 38-year-old Noman Ali, who removed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair off three successive deliveries on day one of the Multan Test.

Photo Credit : ( Others )