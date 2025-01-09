Most Wickets in White-Ball ICC Tournaments
By: Aditya Pimpale
One of Pakistan’s best all-rounders Shahid Afridi scalped 83 wickets including 39 in T20 World Cup. He was also part of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup where he was the captain.
The greatest white-ball New Zealand bowler after Richard Hadlee, Boult has 90 wickets with 53 coming in the ODI World Cup. He was a member of the New Zealand squad that finished runners-up in the 2015 ODI World Cup, 2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.
Man of the Tournament in the 2007 ODI World Cup, McGrath scalped 92 wickets including the 71 in ODI World Cup. He won the 1999, 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup, but never won the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup.
The best all-rounder of his generation, Shakib remains the legend of Bangladesh cricket, both with ball and bat. At the time of this writing, he had scalped 96 wickets and could add more if selected for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Mitchell Starc is still doing well, with 103 wickets in ICC tournaments, 65 of which came in the ODI World Cup. For his heroics in the 2015 ODI World Cup, he was named Player of the Tournament and helped Australia win the tournament.
The greatest bowler of all time, Muttiah Muralitharan, was part of Sri Lanka's 1996 ODI World Cup-winning squad. He has 103 wickets, including 68 in the ODI World Cup for the island nation.
One of the best white-ball bowlers of all time Lasith Malinga has the most wickets in ICC events with 119. He has 25 wickets in the Champions Trophy, 38 in T20 World Cup and most in ODI World Cup with 56 wickets.
