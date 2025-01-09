Most Runs for India in ICC White-Ball Tournaments
By: Aditya Pimpale
Former India captain Rahul Dravid scored 1487 runs in 36 innings against several oppositions including Australia, Pakistan and others. He represented India in the 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy.
Another former India captain MS Dhoni scored 1492 runs in 62 innings and helped India win the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup. He represented India in the 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
Sourav Ganguly scored 1671 runs in 32 innings as he helped India win the 2002 Champions Trophy and led them to the 2003 ODI World Cup final. He represented India in the 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy.
One of the greatest Indian all-rounders Yuvraj scored 1707 runs in 62 innings for India in ICC tournaments. He represented India in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
Arguably the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time Sachin Tendulkar scored 2719 runs in 58 innings for India at ICC tournaments. He played for India in the 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy.
A modern-day legend for India, Rohit has scored 3276 runs in 82 innings at the time of writing and could add more in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He played for India in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
One of the greats of the game, Virat Kohli has scored 3616 runs in 82 innings in ICC tournaments for India and could add more in the upcoming Champions Trophy. He has so far represented India in the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
