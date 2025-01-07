Most Runs for India Against England (ODIs)
By: Aditya Pimpale
Sehwag also enjoyed a superb run against England in the ODI format with 1008 runs in 27 innings. He like other players was also a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad where India and England shared a tie.
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has 1012 runs in 29 innings which makes him a member of an elite club. Dravid incidentally retired from the format in 2011 against England when he was given a last chance to shine in the 50-over format.
Another member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, Suresh Raina also has a proud record against England with 1207 runs in 32 innings. His spell with the national side came to an end in 2020 but remains one of the best players to don Indian colours.
One of India’s greatest-ever batters; Virat scored 1340 runs in 36 innings against England. The former India captain already has the most hundreds in the ODI format as he looks to cement himself as the greatest of all time.
India’s greatest batter Sachin Tendulkar scored 1455 runs in 37 innings for India against England. Sachin during his illustrious career also scored runs in tandem against the European side including a hundred in the 2011 World Cup.
One of India’s greatest all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh scored 1523 runs in 36 innings for India against England. The former India all-rounder also has a best score of 150 against England which he scored in Cuttack in 2017.
Former India captain MS Dhoni scored 1546 runs in 44 innings against England having enjoyed a stellar run. He also led India to a terrific 5-0 series win in 2008 which was the pinnacle of his career before the series was called off.
