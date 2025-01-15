Most Matches Won at Australian Open in Men’s Singles
By: Aditya Pimpale
Andre Agassi amassed a 48-5 record from his nine appearances at the Australian Open, where he first played in 1995 and last competed in 2005. The American won all four finals he reached in Melbourne and also fell at the semi-final stage twice.
Ivan Lendl ended his career with a 48-10 record across the 12 times he competed at the Australian Open from his debut in 1980 and his last appearance in 1994. The Czech-American claimed two titles from the four championship matches he featured in and was also a three-time beaten semi-finalist.
Andy Murray accumulated a 51-16 record from his 16 campaigns at the Australian Open, having made his debut in 2006 and his last appearance in 2024. The Brit was a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, while he also lost once in both the semi-finals and the quarter-finals.
Stefan Edberg compiled a 56-10 record across the 13 occasions he played the Australian Open from his debut in 1983 and his final appearance in 1996. The Swede collected two titles, was a runner-up on three occasions and also exited at the last four stage three times.
Rafael Nadal finished his career with a 77-16 record from his 18 appearances at the Australian Open, where he first played in 2004 and last competed in 2023. The Spaniard won two of the six Australian Open title matches he played in, while he fell in the semi-finals once and the quarter-finals seven times.
Novak Djokovic holds a 94-9 record across his 19 Australian Open appearances to date, having made his debut in 2005 and his most recent appearance in 2024. The Serbian has won all 10 of the finals he has reached at the hard-court major, while he has lost in the semi-finals once and the quarter-finals three times.
Roger Federer amassed a 102-15 record from his 21 campaigns at the Australian Open, having made his debut in 2000 and his final appearance in 2020. The Swiss secured six titles from the seven championship matches he contested at Melbourne Park, while he reached the semi-finals on a further eight occasions.
