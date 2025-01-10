Most International Runs for India Since 2020 (As of Jan 2025)
By: Aditya Pimpale
Current captain of the Indian T20I side, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 3351 runs in 110 innings since 2020. He remains an important member of the Indian white-ball side helping them reach the ODI World Cup final in 2023 and then winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.
Rishabh Pant remains a reliable asset in the Indian side and has scored 3519 runs in 113 innings since 2020. Pant is an all-format player for India and was a member of the T20 World Cup-winning side in 2024.
Shreyas Iyer has been in and out of the India side in 2024 but has been one of the best players for the national side. Since 2020 he has scored 3634 runs in 105 innings for India having represented India in all three formats.
KL Rahul’s rise and fall has been a big talking point in 2024 but the batter remains an integral part of the Indian side. Since 2020 he has scored 4340 runs in 125 innings 12 hundreds in all formats for the nation.
Having taken 2023 by storm, Shubman Gill remains India’s most reliable asset for the future. Incredibly he has scored 4783 runs in 125 innings, sitting only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the standings.
A modern-day legend for India, Rohit has scored 5680 runs in 161 innings at the time of writing and could add more in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He played for India in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
One of the greats of the game, Virat Kohli has scored 5880 runs in 166 innings since 2020 for India and could add more in the upcoming Champions Trophy. He has so far represented India in the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
