Most Grand Slam Titles in Men’s Singles in Open Era
By: Aditya Pimpale
Lendl’s tally includes 2 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, and 3 US Opens. Lendl has since been seen coaching Novak Djokovic having played a key role in the Serb’s rise to stardom.
Andre Agassi’s tally includes 4 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 1 Wimbledon, and 2 US Open titles and is one of the legends of the game.
Björn Borg known for his dominance on clay and grass, amassed 11 titles, winning 6 French Opens and 5 Wimbledon titles.
Pete Sampras claimed 14 titles, excelling particularly at Wimbledon with 7 wins, complemented by 2 Australian Opens and 5 US Opens.
Roger Federer, with his elegant playing style, secured 20 titles, comprising 6 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledons, and 5 US Opens.
Rafael Nadal follows closely with 22 titles, highlighted by a record 14 French Open victories, alongside 2 Australian Opens, 2 Wimbledons, and 4 US Opens.
Novak Djokovic leads the list of men with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, with an astounding 24 titles, including 10 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, 7 Wimbledon, and 4 US Opens.
