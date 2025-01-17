Most Grand Slam Titles in Men’s Singles in Open Era

By: Aditya Pimpale

7. Ivan Lendl

Lendl’s tally includes 2 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, and 3 US Opens. Lendl has since been seen coaching Novak Djokovic having played a key role in the Serb’s rise to stardom.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

6. Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi’s tally includes 4 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 1 Wimbledon, and 2 US Open titles and is one of the legends of the game.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

5. Björn Borg

Björn Borg known for his dominance on clay and grass, amassed 11 titles, winning 6 French Opens and 5 Wimbledon titles.

4. Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras claimed 14 titles, excelling particularly at Wimbledon with 7 wins, complemented by 2 Australian Opens and 5 US Opens.

3. Roger Federer

Roger Federer, with his elegant playing style, secured 20 titles, comprising 6 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledons, and 5 US Opens.

2. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal follows closely with 22 titles, highlighted by a record 14 French Open victories, alongside 2 Australian Opens, 2 Wimbledons, and 4 US Opens.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

1. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic leads the list of men with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, with an astounding 24 titles, including 10 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, 7 Wimbledon, and 4 US Opens.