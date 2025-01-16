Most Grand Slam Titles in Men’s Singles

The Swede won five Wimbledon titles and further added six French Open titles to his tally to become one of the most successful on-court athletes. He also lost four US Open finals which highlights his dominance on all three courts.
The only tennis star to win a real Grand Slam of winning all the majors in a calendar year, Rod Laver achieved the feat twice. He won the Grand Slam in 1962 in the amateur era before winning it again in 1969 in the Open era.
Roy Emerson remains the most successful Australian player in men’s tennis history with six titles Down Under. He won every Grand Slam at least two times, creating a unique feat and capturing a total of 12 Grand Slam titles.
The US tennis star won seven Wimbledon titles and was the best player in the 1900s. He won a total of 14 Grand Slam titles including five US Open and two Australian Open titles.
One of the greatest tennis players of all time Roger Federer won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007 before his streak was ended by Rafael Nadal. Federer has eight Wimbledon, five US Open, six Australian Open and one French Open title.
Termed as the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career with the French Open being his favourite tournament. Nadal won 14 French Open titles while also winning two Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.
With 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, three French Open and four US Open titles Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis. His Grand Slam title came in the 2023 French Open.
