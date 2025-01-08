Most Expensive Winter Transfer Window Signings in Football
By: Aditya Pimpale
Bruno Fernandez joined Manchester United from Sporting CP for a value of $67mn. The Portuguese midfielder has been the Red Devils’ most successful signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The 30-year-old boasts impressive attacking numbers for an attacking midfielder, registering 85 goals and 76 assists across 260 matches. Fernandez’s current market value is $57mn.
Paris Saint Germain made Goncalo Ramos’ loan move permanent on January 1 as they paid $67mn to Benfica for the Portuguese striker. The 23-year-old striker faced a challenging beginning in Paris, significantly hampered by an ankle injury leading to a 91-day stint. The centre-forward has scored just 18 goals in 48 appearances and his market value has now decreased to $52mn.
Mykhaylo Mudryk was supposed to join Arsenal in January 2023 before Chelsea swooped in to seal the left winger with Shakhtar Donetsk for a $73mn deal. The 24-year-old has endured a difficult first two seasons in London as he failed to score a single goal in 17 appearances during the 2022/23 season and has registered just 10 goals in 73 overall appearances for the club.
Dusan Vlahovic, when he came to Juventus from Fiorentina back in 2022, was regarded as one of the best young strikers in Europe. The centre-forward’s move cost Juventus $87mn. The 24-year-old has scored 53 goals in 123 appearances for the Turin side. Vlahovic has scored 12 goals this season, and more will be expected of the Serbian striker as the club aims to return to their former glory.
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has turned out to be the most successful signing not just for Liverpool but has also been the most successful signing of any player on the list. Van Dijk moved from Southampton to Liverpool for $88mn in 2018. The 33-year-old was also instrumental as the Reds won their first Premier League title in 30 years and the Champions League.
Chelsea bought Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 for a value of $126mn after winning the World Cup with Argentina. With this transfer, Fernandez set the British transfer record. Although the central midfielder hasn’t met expectations, the 23-year-old is undoubtedly a great talent, with a market value of $78mn.
Philippe Coutinho set the transfer record back in January 2018 when he made a move to Barcelona from Liverpool for $140mn, which remains the January transfer record. After Neymar joined Paris Saint Germain in that year’s summer window, Barca had money to spend on a replacement, but Coutinho’s move didn’t pay off well for the Catalans.
