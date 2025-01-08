Most Expensive Winter Transfer Window Signings in Football

4. Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic, when he came to Juventus from Fiorentina back in 2022, was regarded as one of the best young strikers in Europe. The centre-forward’s move cost Juventus $87mn. The 24-year-old has scored 53 goals in 123 appearances for the Turin side. Vlahovic has scored 12 goals this season, and more will be expected of the Serbian striker as the club aims to return to their former glory.