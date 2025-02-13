List of All Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captains

Dravid was RCB’s first-ever captain in IPL history. However, the team struggled in the inaugural season, finishing 7th out of 8 teams. Dravid was removed from captaincy after the poor campaign.
RCB bought Pietersen for a record fee of $1.55 million in 2009 and made him captain. However, he failed to deliver results, and after a poor start, he was replaced as captain mid-season.
Kumble took over from Pietersen in IPL 2009 and led RCB to the final, where they finished runners-up to Deccan Chargers. He continued as captain in IPL 2010, guiding the team to the semi-finals. His tactical leadership was widely appreciated.
Under Vettori’s leadership, RCB reached the IPL 2011 final but lost to Chennai Super Kings. In IPL 2012, RCB narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing 5th.
Kohli took over full-time captaincy in 2013 and became the longest-serving RCB captain. His best season as captain came in IPL 2016, where he scored 973 runs, but RCB lost in the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite some strong seasons, RCB never won the title under his leadership. Kohli stepped down as captain after IPL 2021.
RCB appointed Faf as captain in IPL 2022 after Kohli stepped down. Under his leadership, RCB reached the playoffs in 2022 but was eliminated in Qualifier 2. In 2023, the team missed the playoffs.
Rajat Patidar will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the new latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Patidar becomes the eighth player to lead in the franchise history joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
