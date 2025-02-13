List of All Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captains

5. Virat Kohli (2013–2021)

Kohli took over full-time captaincy in 2013 and became the longest-serving RCB captain. His best season as captain came in IPL 2016, where he scored 973 runs, but RCB lost in the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite some strong seasons, RCB never won the title under his leadership. Kohli stepped down as captain after IPL 2021.