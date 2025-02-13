List of All IPL 2025 Confirmed Captains

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent performer for CSK over the years and has proven his mettle as a reliable opening batter. With the guidance of Stephen Fleming and the strong team culture established by Dhoni, Gaikwad is expected to lead CSK into a new era, maintaining their reputation as one of the most successful IPL franchises.
Shubman Gill, one of India’s most promising batsmen, has shown great maturity with the bat and will now be tested as a leader. Under coach Ashish Nehra, GT will look to maintain their competitive edge and continue their strong performances from recent seasons.
One of the biggest stories of the IPL 2025 auction was Lucknow Super Giants acquiring Rishabh Pant. Pant, who previously captained Delhi Capitals, returns to competitive cricket after recovering from his accident.
Hardik Pandya, who previously led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title, is now tasked with maintaining MI’s legacy. This move has sparked debates, but Pandya’s aggressive and all-round approach could bring fresh energy to the five-time champions.
Punjab Kings have roped in Shreyas Iyer as their new captain, a move that signals their ambition to establish a stable leadership core.
Sanju Samson continues as the Rajasthan Royals captain, with the added advantage of having Rahul Dravid as the new coach.
Rajat Patidar will lead the side in IPL 2025 as he becomes the eighth different player to wear the captain’s armband joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has made a bold move by appointing Australian captain Pat Cummins as their IPL leader. Cummins’ leadership experience in international cricket, combined with his bowling prowess, makes him an excellent choice.
