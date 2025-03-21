IPL 2025: RCB’s Record in Last 7 Season Openers

IPL 2020: Won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs

This was a solid start for RCB as they posted 163/5 in 20 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal (56 off 42 balls) and AB de Villiers (51 off 30 balls) being the key contributors. In response, SRH were cruising at 121/2 but collapsed dramatically, losing 8 wickets for just 32 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell (3/18) turned the game in RCB’s favor, and they won by 10 runs.