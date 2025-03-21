IPL 2025: RCB’s Record in Last 7 Season Openers

RCB batted first and posted a competitive total of 176/7 in 20 overs. Brendon McCullum top-scored with 43 off 27 balls, and AB de Villiers contributed 44 off 23 balls. However, KKR’s chase was powered by Sunil Narine’s blistering 50 off 19 balls, and they comfortably won the match with 4 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare.
RCB had a nightmare start to the season, getting bowled out for just 70 runs in 17.1 overs, with Parthiv Patel (29) being the only batsman to offer some resistance. CSK chased down the target with ease, scoring 71/3 in 17.4 overs, thanks to MS Dhoni’s tactical approach and Harbhajan Singh’s stellar bowling (3/20).
This was a solid start for RCB as they posted 163/5 in 20 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal (56 off 42 balls) and AB de Villiers (51 off 30 balls) being the key contributors. In response, SRH were cruising at 121/2 but collapsed dramatically, losing 8 wickets for just 32 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell (3/18) turned the game in RCB’s favor, and they won by 10 runs.
Mumbai Indians posted 159/9 in their 20 overs, with Chris Lynn top-scoring with 49. Harshal Patel starred for RCB with a brilliant five-wicket haul (5/27). In reply, RCB’s chase saw ups and downs, but AB de Villiers’ crucial 48 off 27 balls helped them secure a thrilling win off the final ball, with 2 wickets in hand.
RCB put up a big total of 205/2, thanks to Faf du Plessis’ 88 off 57 balls and Virat Kohli’s 41*. However, Punjab Kings chased the target comfortably with 6 balls to spare, powered by Shikhar Dhawan (43), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43), and Odean Smith’s explosive 25* off 8 balls.
Mumbai Indians posted 171/7 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma’s impressive 84* off 46 balls. However, RCB’s response was dominant, with Virat Kohli (82* off 49) and Faf du Plessis (73 off 43) leading a blistering chase. RCB won the match comfortably in just 16.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
RCB struggled after a promising start and managed to post 173/6 in 20 overs, with Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*) providing late boosts. CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad (42) and Shivam Dube (34), chased down the total with 6 wickets and 8 balls to spare.
