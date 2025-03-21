IPL 2025: KKR’s Record in Last 7 Season Openers ft vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SunRisers Hyderabad

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 21, 2025, 07:28 PM

1. IPL 2018 – KKR vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB batted first and posted 176/7 in 20 overs, with Brendon McCullum scoring 43 runs. KKR successfully chased the target in 18.5 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock by Sunil Narine (50 off 19 balls) and contributions from Dinesh Karthik (35*).

2. IPL 2019 – KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH batted first and set a target of 181/3, with David Warner scoring 85 runs off 53 balls. KKR chased down the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Andre Russell’s explosive 49 off 19 balls and Nitish Rana’s 68 runs.

Photo Credit : AFP

3. IPL 2020 – KKR vs Mumbai Indians

MI posted a formidable 195/5 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma smashing 80 runs. KKR struggled in their chase and managed only 146/9, with no batter crossing 50 runs.

4. IPL 2021 – KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR batted first and scored 187/6, with Nitish Rana top-scoring with 80 off 56 balls. SRH fought hard but fell short, scoring 177/5, with Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 61 not enough to secure victory.

5. IPL 2022 – KKR vs Chennai Super Kings

CSK batted first and posted 131/5, with MS Dhoni scoring 50 off 38 balls. KKR comfortably chased the target, with Ajinkya Rahane’s 44-run knock leading the way.

6. IPL 2023 – KKR vs Punjab Kings

PBKS posted 191/5, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring 50 off 32 balls. KKR, chasing a revised target due to rain, managed 146/7 in 16 overs but fell short.

Photo Credit : AFP

7. IPL 2024 – KKR vs Delhi Capitals

DC scored 165/8, with Rishabh Pant contributing 52 runs. KKR successfully chased the target with Shreyas Iyer scoring 58 off 41 balls.