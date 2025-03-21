RCB batted first and posted 176/7 in 20 overs, with Brendon McCullum scoring 43 runs. KKR successfully chased the target in 18.5 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock by Sunil Narine (50 off 19 balls) and contributions from Dinesh Karthik (35*).
SRH batted first and set a target of 181/3, with David Warner scoring 85 runs off 53 balls. KKR chased down the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Andre Russell’s explosive 49 off 19 balls and Nitish Rana’s 68 runs.
MI posted a formidable 195/5 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma smashing 80 runs. KKR struggled in their chase and managed only 146/9, with no batter crossing 50 runs.
KKR batted first and scored 187/6, with Nitish Rana top-scoring with 80 off 56 balls. SRH fought hard but fell short, scoring 177/5, with Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 61 not enough to secure victory.
CSK batted first and posted 131/5, with MS Dhoni scoring 50 off 38 balls. KKR comfortably chased the target, with Ajinkya Rahane’s 44-run knock leading the way.
PBKS posted 191/5, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring 50 off 32 balls. KKR, chasing a revised target due to rain, managed 146/7 in 16 overs but fell short.
DC scored 165/8, with Rishabh Pant contributing 52 runs. KKR successfully chased the target with Shreyas Iyer scoring 58 off 41 balls.
